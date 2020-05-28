Velma "Gayle" Gartin

Gayle Gartin, age 81, passed away May 24, 2020.
She was born in Winfield, Kan., on June 3, 1938, to the late Chet and Evaughn (Reynolds) Bruner. Gayle retired from Oriental Trading and was a member of Victory Fellowship Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Gartin; sister, Kathy.
Gayle is survived by her children, Jackie Mapes (Jerry) and Scott Gartin (Michelle); sister, Rosalie Clemens; 8 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren; a host of other family and friends.
Visitation with COVID restrictions will be on Thursday May 28, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 10 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Interment is in Fairview Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.