Tracy Blatter was born in Blair on June 17, 1958. She died Oct. 12, 2019.
Tracy graduated from Blair High School in 1976 and attended Kearney State College, majoring in journalism and broadcasting. She went on to a career as a radio DJ and TV producer. Most recently she had worked at Marshfield labs in Waukesha, Wis.
In addition to being a small-business owner, where she produced and distributed Raisin Face skin cream, her passion was her family and friends.
Tracy was a true original with a free and independent spirit and an uncompromisingly huge heart. She accepted everyone for who they were and was a friend to all, never hesitating to give everyone she met a chance. Tracy cast a big shadow and fiercely loved those close to her, especially her nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by everyone who was lucky enough to have been touched by her.
Tracy was preceded in death by her parents, Audrey Laverne Blatter, John Blatter and step-mother Jean Blatter.
She is survived by siblings, Chris Smith (Deb), Council Bluffs, Iowa; Heidi Kircher (Kip), Madison, Wis.; John Blatter (Liza), San Antonio, Texas; Ted Blatter (Mary), Omaha. She is further survived by nephews and nieces, Josh Smith (Marissa), Omaha: Cassie Vance (Jake), Salt Lake City, Utah; Blair Blatter, Dallas, Texas; Jamie Blatter, Austin, Texas; Kelsey Kircher, Madison, Wis.; John Kircher, Madison, Wis.; Jack Blatter, Omaha; and her family of the heart, Art and Sandy Hana of Waterford, Wis.
Our beloved "T" is best characterized by a quote from the Wizard of Oz:
"A heart is not judged by how much you love, but by how much you are loved by others."
In lieu of a service, the family will have a celebration of Tracy's life at a later date.