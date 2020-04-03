Thomas "Tom" Tucker

Thomas Lee "Tom" Tucker, age 72 of Blair, passed away March 31, 2020 at his home in Blair. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Tom was born on May 24, 1947 in Omaha, the son of Harry and Dema Tucker. He graduated from Blair High School in 1965 and served in the United States Army Reserves. Tom ran a successful ATV and motorcycle repair business for 28 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR and hanging out with family and his many friends. He also enjoyed working on old Fords. Tom was well known for his many adventures and his entertaining story telling.
Tom is survived by his sister Lonne Kay Mackie, nieces: Elizabeth (John) Tyson and Sarah (Scott) Jensen; nephews: Mike (Holly) Mackie and Matt (Kim) Mackie. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother in law Carl Mackie.