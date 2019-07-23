Terri Gayer

Terri (Andersen) Gayer, 58, of Blair died July 19, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held at, 655 North 20th Avenue, Blair on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 5 to 9 p.m.
Survived by her husband Curtis W. Gayer; parents Gene Andersen, Sharon (Bolton) Robinson; brothers Tim (Michelle) Andersen, Todd Andersen; children Cortney Timm, Mandy (Chris) True, Kyle (Andrea) Lewis, April (Benjamin) Weaver, Blake (Nikky) Gayer, Andrea (Ethan) Anderson, Cody Lewis of Denver, Colo., Brandon (Rachel) Gayer of Columbus, Ohio, Colton Gayer, Morgan Gayer,and Cameron Gayer; 11 grandchildren; sister-in-law Meg Gayer of Grand Junction, Colo.; and numerous family members.