Teri J. O'Dell

Teri Jo O'Dell was born on Sept. 24, 1971, and went to our Lord Jesus Christ on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at the young age of 48. Teri Jo loved life. She enjoyed life most when she was with her children, her granddaughter, her brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. Her overwhelming desire to always have fun was contagious to everyone. Her heart was made of gold and she shared every piece of it with everyone around her. She will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts!
Survived by: friend Scott Miller, son Andrew Pierce and Laura Wilkinson, daughter Haley Pierce and Myles Roberts, sisters Leslie and Tom Meyer, Diane Heald, Kathy Stanfill, Debbie and Tom Stick, brothers Tim and Kim O'Dell, Scott O'Dell and Pam Trabucco, and Shawn and Pam O'Dell, granddaughter Jasmine Roberts, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Proceeded in death by father and mother Arthur and Beverly O'Dell, sister Donna Bueltel, grandparents Carl and Katherine Scott, and Arthur and Marian O'Dell.
Celebration of Life for Teri Jo O'Dell will be Saturday, Aug. 15, at 1 p.m. Event will be held at 6792 County Road 39, Fort Calhoun, NE 68023. We will have balloons up on signs, on some intersections from Fort Calhoun.