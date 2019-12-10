Tammy S. McManigal Age 60 passed away December 7, 2019 surrounded by her family. Memorials Services will be held December 21, 2019 at 1:30PM at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair. Tammy was born March 8, 1959 in Des Moines Iowa to Kenneth and Patricia Houseman. She was a 1977 graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School in Des Moines.
On June 6, 1986 she was united in marriage to Timothy (Casey) McManigal in Des Moines. They made their home in Blair Nebraska where they raised their two children, Justin Houseman and Kelly McManigal.
She took pride in her career. She worked at First Tier Bank in the Credit Card Department, First Data Resourses, and the last two years she worked for FiServ.
She also supported her community, she served on the Blair City Council for eight years and was a past present of the Jaycees.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She especially cherished every minute she spent with her grandchildren, Avery and Trace Houseman, Kendall and Grady Joe McManigal.
She was survived by her husband (Tim), her children Justin of Johnson, NE and Kelly (Dani) McManigal of Blair, grandchildren Avery, Trace, Kendall and Grady. Her parents Ken and Pat Houseman of Des Moines. Brother Kenneth D (Kathleen) Houseman of Powder Springs, GA, and Randy Houseman of Des Moines, brother in law Howard (Rita) McManigal of Blair, nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceeded in death by her granddaughter Chloe Curry and mother and father in law Joe and Phyllis McManigal.