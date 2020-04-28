Stuart A. Freburg, age 91 of Fort Calhoun, NE.
Born: March 28, 1929, Loomis, NE.
Died: April 25, 2020, Omaha, NE.
Preceded in death by: wife, Rosalie, son, Jim, three brothers and two sisters.
Survived by: sons, David (Billie Jo) of Ord, NE, Mike (Lorie) of Blair, NE, Rodney of Fort Calhoun, NE, twin brother, Stanley (Margretta) of East Lansing, MI, sister-in-law, Saundra Freburg of Lincoln, NE, seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: services pending.
MEMORIALS SUGGESTED TO: Fort Calhoun Presbyterian Church.
Sievers-Sprick Funeral Home
Fort Calhoun, NE 68023
402-468-5678