Steven R. Lange, age 58 of Missouri Valley, passed away April 23, 2020. Private family memorial services will be held.
Steven was born on January 4, 1962 in Council Bluffs, Iowa the son of Robert and Donna (Hall) Lange. The family moved to Blair in 1971. In 1980 Steve graduated from Blair High School. Steven always enjoyed working with his hands, taking things apart and putting them back together. His first car was two Chevy Novas that he had put together to form one car. He enjoyed cooking and riding his motorcycle. Steve worked as a machinist at John Deere, DeSota Engineering, Oil Gear, Valmont and most recently Paxton Mitchell in Blair.
He is survived by his daughter Shelby Lange; father Robert Lange of Missouri Valley; mother Donna Lange of Blair; sister Julie (Mike) Ray of Bennington; nephews Jacob and Joey Ray; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.