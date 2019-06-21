Anderson, Steven B. of Fort Calhoun, NE

Born: October 2, 1965, Axtell, NE

Died: June 17, 2019, Fort Calhoun, NE

Preceded in death by: parents, Wesley Eugene and Una Geraldine Anderson, brother-in-law, Dan Hedgecock, sister-in-law, Becky Knapp Anderson.

Survived by: wife, Robin Wright Anderson, Fort Calhoun, NE, sons, Mitchel Anderson, Omaha, NE, Trevor Anderson, Virginia Beach, VA, daughter, Jessica (Sean Glen) Wright, Omaha, sister, Valerie Hedgecock, Grand Island, NE, brothers, Chuck (Billi) Anderson, Bondurant, IA, Mike Anderson, Lincoln, NE, nieces and nephews, Travis, Alicia, Trish, Christina and Nicole.

NO VISITATION

Memorial Service: 2:00 pm Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Fort Calhoun Presbyterian Church.

Inurnment: at a later date.

Memorials Suggested To: Buffet Brain Cancer Research Fund, 2285 S. 67th Street, Suite 200, Omaha, NE 68106

Sievers-Sprick Funeral Home

Fort Calhoun, NE 68023

402-468-5678

www.sieverssprickfuneralhome.com

fayobserver.com