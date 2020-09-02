Stephen Bellows, age 79 of Omaha, passed away August 13, 2020 at the Midland Living Center in Council Bluffs, IA. Steve was born in Blair, Nebraska on January 16, 1941 the son of Vernon "Bud" and Louise (Boughn) Bellows. He graduated from Blair High School in 1959. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany and Vietnam during the Vietnam War. He retired from Weyerhauser Company of Omaha in 2003.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Vernon Bellows Jr.
Steve is survived by his son: Vernon (Charlanne) Bellows of Wesley Chapel, Florida; three grandchildren: Echo, Sawyer and Lyric Bellows; brother Ray Bellows of Ruskin, Florida; sisters: Nancy (Frank) Gabby of Blair and Cindy (Sam) Bird of Marina, California; sister-in-law Phyllis Bellows of Omaha.
A private service will be held at a later date.