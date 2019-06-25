Shirley Ann Boylan was born on April 17, 1933. She passed away on June 21, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Boylan; son Richard Boylan, Jr.; close friend Doug Hansen; sister Myrna Kendall; and her brother Ronald Kinney. She is survived by her children Christine (Paul) Smith, Kathleen Boylan, Daniel Boylan, Sharlene Boylan, and Ronald (Mary Jo) Boylan; ten grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister Mary Alice Vampola; and many family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019, 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 2110 South 32nd Avenue, Omaha. Memorials in Shirley's name can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.