Shirley Ann Lang was born September 16, 1940, in Blue Hill, NE, to Clarence and Irene (Wallace) Muhleisen and baptized into the Christian faith at Trinity Lutheran Church in Blue Hill. She went to be with the Lord on August 22, 2019. She attended country school in Ayr, NE, and Trinity Lutheran School in Blue Hill. She graduated from Blue Hill High School in 1958.
She married Gary Ragoss in February, 1960. They were blessed with two children, Gary Michael and Lisa. She divorced in 1969 and married Don Lang on June 14, 1985.
Shirley was preceded in death by her father, Clarence, her sister, Nancy, and her first husband, Gary.
Survivors include husband Don Lang of Blair, NE; children G. Michael Ragoss, Corpus Christi, TX and Lisa Alfaro (Arthur), Holly Springs, NC; mother Irene Muhleisen, Blair, NE; sister, Diane Wallace-Reid (Terry Dinovo) St. Paul, MN; stepchildren Deborah Price (Rick), Valley, NE, Donna Cohee, Albuquerque, NM; Denise Chaloupka (Steve), Waterloo, NE, Daniel Lang (Jeannine), Cyprus, TX; 15 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Viewing on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 5-7 at Campbell-Aman Funeral Home, Blair, NE. Service at Zion Lutheran Church, 14205 Ida Street, Omaha, NE Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 10:30 am with fellowship luncheon and interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Zion Lutheran Church or Nebraska Cancer Center.