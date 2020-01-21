Shelia Jeary, age 64 of Blair, passed away January 18, at Hospice House in Omaha. Graveside services will be held Wednesday January 22 at 1:30PM at the Blair Cemetery.
Shelia was born on November 27, 1955, the daughter of Mike and Carla (Hindley) Salsbury. She attended country school at McCarthy and then later the Blair School system, graduating in 1974. After graduation she spent a summer in Japan as an exchange student. In September of 1974 she met her future husband Ted Jeary of Hyannis, Nebraska while she was training Arabian horses there. On February 24, 1984 Shelia and Ted were united in marriage in Reno, Nevada. In 1980 the couple moved to southern Arizona and then in 1985 to Cave Creek, Arizona. In 1992 the couple moved to Elko, Nevada and managed an Arabian Horse Ranch. In 2003 they moved to Auburn, Washington and then in 2010 moved back to Blair. For the last 7 years Shelia drove school bus for the Blair Community Schools and enjoyed her time working with the children there.
She is survived by her husband Ted, sisters; Bonnie (Terry) Lang, Betty (Audie) Taylor, brother Patrick Salsbury, along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.