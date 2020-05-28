Sara Jo McCormick was born May 16, 1945 in Blair, Nebraska the daughter of Leota (Van Duesen) and C.L. (Pat) McCormick. Sara Jo died May 2, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. Sara Jo had Cerebral Palsy issues from birth injury which were complicated by her contracting the polio virus in 1947. She never spoke and only walked a few years with leg braces, but she taught us so much about overcoming obstacles in our lives. Never give up was her lifestyle. She warmed us with her sparling eyes and warm smile.
Sara Jo moved to Denver, CO with her parents when Denver Chicago trucking moved their operations from Blair to Denver. She lived at home until 1961 when health issues made the move to Wheatridge Regional Center in Wheatridge, CO a must. The last few years she has resided at the facility's 53rd house, where she received outstanding care and found a second loving family.
Sara Jo is survived by her sister Trish (Bob) Rand of Missouri Valley, IA, sister-in-law Charleen McCormick of Neosho, MO; nieces and nephews Rob P. (Wendy) Rand, Melinda (Skip) Doxzon, James (Tera) Rand, LaNae (Tom) Frew, Lonna Kelly, Cathy Sawyer, Doug (Sandy) Sawyer and Cheryl Rand. Many great and great great nieces and nephews.
Sara Jo was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Jimmy Pat, twin Rand nieces and nephews Tjarbe Rand, Michael McCormick and Tim Kelly.
Services will be held in Blair, NE at a later date. Campbell Aman Funeral Home of Blair is in charge of services.