Sandra "Sassy" Boquet

Sandra Lou Boquet, age 84, passed away December 1, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. Visitation will be held Wednesday December 4 with family receiving friends from 6:00 to 8:00PM at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair. Services will be held Thursday, December 5 at 11:00AM at PassageWay Church at Central Court. Private graveside services.
Sandra was born on August 7, 1935 in Omaha, NE. She married the love of her life Roger Boquet and was blessed with six children who were loved unconditionally. They raised their family on the farm they always dreamed of, south of Blair.
Sandra had a deep passion for Jesus and showed that through her ministry with children. She was especially proud of her time with the One Way Club, AWANA and her self-created Kids Sewing For Kids Ministry. The grandchildren and great grandchildren were the joy of "Grandma Sassy's" life. Sandra was a founding member of Country Bible Church even providing the bell.
Sandra is survived by her children; Brad (Karna) Boquet, Bambi (Jesse) Bartek, Barrie (David) Breyfogle, Benay (Wally) Edens and Blair (Patty) Boquet, grandchildren; Levi, Hannah, Amos, Ezra, Grace, Katelyn, Jon, Jakob, Eli, April, Ben, Jordan, Tyler, Jaxon, Neowyn, Sarah, Jesse and Shayla, and great grandchildren; Elbryan, Chase, Kaya, Faylie, Max, Audrey, Brendan, Giselle, Ivan, Boden, Hattie, Avery, Claire, Oslo, Silas, Rowan, Rose, Ophelia, Kai and finally, Finley.
She was preceeded in death by her husband Roger, daughter Brandy, sons-in-law, Tom and David, and daughter in law Eileen.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family for later distribution to a children's ministry.