Sandra G. Metz

Sandra Geraldine (Reinert) Metz was the fourth child born to Byron and Doris (Gill) Reinert on April 20, 1947. The family lived in the Silver Creek Community. Sandy spent her last years of grade school at District 4. Grandma Grace taught at District 4 and siblings and cousins attended until the school consolidated with Tekamah. Sandra attended 7th thru 12th grades at Tekamah-Herman High School.
Sandra married Norm Metz on November 21, 1965. They had three children, Dennis, Brenda and Cristie.
Sandra worked as a secretary and clerk at Holmquist Grain doing books and receiving grain and as a clerk at Cubby's.
Sandy loved her visits with family and friends. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Sandy passed at home in her sleep surrounded by her loving husband, Norm, and family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Byron and Doris Reinert, brother Larry Reinert, and great nephew Justin, parents-in- law Edna and Willis Metz, brother-in-law Rollie Metz and sister-in-law Ida Metz.
She is survived by husband Norm, son Dennis and wife, Jill and their children Stefanie (Jarred) Mortensen, Jacob Metz, Haley Metz, Riley Metz and Alivia Metz, Dennis' grandchildren Lilly, Amelia and Maple, daughter Brenda Metz and children, Shayla Metz, Wyatt Moore and Eli Moore and Brenda's grandchildren Kiara Metz and Logan Wetzel, daughter Cristie Supernaw and children Ethan (Michelle) Reuling and Madelyn Reuling and Cristie's grandchildren Ava Smith, Henry Reuling, and Rya Reuling and sister Linda Johnson and brother Dan Reinert. She is survived by many nieces and nephews, Lorie (Bryan) Johnson, Cathy (Doyle) Risch, Deb (Kevin) Vering, Selina Johnson, Raymond (Kristy) Johnson, Birgit (Keith) Flom, Sandy (Joe) Mari, Clay (Polly) Reinert, Brian Reinert, Mikki (Jason) Shafter, and Sheryl Metz and many, many great nieces and nephews.
Sandy was a kind, gentle spirit who will be missed by many. We love you, Mom.
Memorial service was held Saturday, September 5, 2020, 10:30 am at First Baptist Church in Tekamah, Nebraska.
Burial followed at Tekamah Cemetery, Tekamah, NE. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
