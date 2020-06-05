Sandra E. May

Sandra Elizabeth (Gilliland) May, age 54 of Tampa, Fla., passed away peacefully in her sleep May 27, 2020, at her home in Tampa.
Sandi was born May 6, 1966, in Blair, where she lived through high school. Later, she spent time residing in Texas and Florida. She loved to travel, especially to Central America where she developed an enjoyment of spelunking (exploring caves). She also enjoyed taking cruises with her nieces and friends.
Sandi is survived by her husband, Alex May of Tampa; stepsons, Christain and Lucas; mother, Margaret Gilliland of Tampa, Fla.; siblings, Duane (Amy) Gilliland of Minneapolis, Minn., Pam Kendrick of Tampa, Fla., and Debbie (Royal) Waguespack of Houston, Texas; and nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, whom she loved very much. She was preceded in death by her father George Gilliland.
A private Celebration of Life will be held in Tampa, Fla., on June 27, 2020. We invite all who have fond memories or pictures of Sandi to share them at https://forevermissed.com/sandra-elizabeth. You are also welcome to view what others had to share at the same site.