Rosie A. Peters, 97 years, of Fremont, NE passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at Nye Legacy in Fremont. She was born April 10, 1922 in Ruthton, Minnesota to Fred and Alma (Schroeder) Luschen.
Rosie lived in Washington County most of her life. She married Raymond Peters on September 11, 1941 in Bennington, NE. Raymond preceded her in death on November 7, 1998. She was involved with the Washington County Extension Club, a 4-H Leader and was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Bennington. Rosie enjoyed sewing and crafts.
She is survived by her son, Ron (Janel) Peters of Arlington, NE; daughter, Joan Sorensen (special friend, Mert Olson) of Fremont, NE; grandchildren, Paula Schneider, Chris Sorensen, Rhonda Thompson and Rachel Rosenthal; 8 great grandchildren, Coartney, Olivia, Jesse, Hannah, Macy, Eddie, Chloe and Ethan; 2 great great grandchildren, Thomas and Eilah.
Rosie was preceded in death by her parents; husband; 3 sisters; and 1 brother.
Funeral will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Rev. Andreas Stein will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hr prior to the service. Burial at Prairie View Cemetery near Washington, Nebraska.
Memorial may be directed to St John's Lutheran Church in Bennington, NE.
