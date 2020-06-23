Ronald V. Roche age 80, passed away June 20, 2020 in Omaha, Nebraska. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday June 25 at 10AM at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in Ft. Calhoun. Graveside services will follow in the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Omaha. Visitation will be held Wednesday June 24 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair. There will not be a reception following services. Services and Visitation will follow current State of Nebraska Directed Heath Measures.
Ron was born on November 7, 1939 in Omaha, Nebraska, the son the youngest son of Vince and Marion Roche. He attended Omaha Technical High School. On May 9, 1959 he was united in marriage to Joanne Benck at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Omaha. Ron was a longtime employee of Lyman-Richey and retired from the company.
Ron is survived by his sons; Todd Roche and Russell Roche, granddaughter Stephanie Roche, granddaughter Justine (Justin) Huisenga, great grandchildren; Conner Roche and Elayna Huisenga, along with his brother Donald and his sister Mary Ann.
Memorials may be directed to the Schwertley Scholarship Fund.