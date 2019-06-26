Ronald T. Therkelsen age 72 of Bassett, passed away June 16, 2019. Memorial services will be held Monday, July 1 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Blair. Visitation will be held prior to services beginning at 9:00 AM.
Ron was born on September 27, 1946 in Omaha, Nebraska to Ted and Maxine Therkelsen. He attended school in Blair where he participated in football and track, graduating in 1965. Ron worked as a carpenter for himself and other companies over the years.
Ron is survived by his children: Kent (Jodi) Therkelsen, Matt (Heather) Therkelsen, Shilee (Dave) Mullin, Reed Therkelsen, Jenny Therkelsen (Quendon Jerrells) and Natalie Therkelsen; siblings: Janay (Jim) Michael and Rodney (Ann) Therkelsen and seventeen grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Maxine.