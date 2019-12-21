Ronald D. Fenimore age 85 of Blair, passed away December 11, 2019 after having been in memory care at Hillcrest Country Estates. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Grace Community Fellowship, located at 300 E Erie St, Missouri Valley, IA 51555. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services, beginning at 10 AM.
Ron was born on July 2, 1934 in Truro, Iowa. After high school, Ron attended Drake University and later began teaching in the Des Moines Public School system. He then attended Iowa State, earning his master's degree. He taught calligraphy and beginning drawing at Iowa State for 25 years. For the last 15 years of his teaching career, Ron taught Elementary art at a school for at risk youth. In his younger years, Ron enjoyed playing softball and golf.
Ron is survived by his wife Fran; children: Leslie Fenimore and Brent Fenimore, Jeff (Jan) Mount, and Joel (Gloria) Mount; sister Marjorie Reed, brother Victor (Marilyn) Fenimore; grandchildren: Dan (Diana) Mount, Alana (Andrew) Stothert, Ryan Mount, Nicholas Carlson, Rylie Ann Fenimore; and six great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Emory and Mary Fenimore and brother Richard (Joan) Fenimore.