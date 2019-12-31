Roger B. Whitefoot, 75, of Fort Calhoun formerly of Grand Island, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at UNMC with his family at his side.
Service and celebration of Roger's life will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Peace Lutheran Church of Grand with Pastor Luke Biggs and Pastor Roger Theimer officiating. Burial will be in Grand Island City Cemetery.
Visitation is at Peace Lutheran Church on Monday from 5-7 p.m. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Roger was born July 25, 1944 in Grand Island, the son of Howard R. and Hilda (Samway) Whitefoot. He grew up and received his education in Grand Island, graduating from Grand Island Senior High, class of 1962. He also attended the University of Nebraska-Kearney. In May of 1965 Roger married Janet Henke. They were the proud parents of three daughters, Kimberly, Kelli and Cami.
Roger had a servant's heart. He enjoyed the building industry, utilizing his love of math. Following high school, he worked for Sothman Lumber before working in his parent's business, Whitefoot Produce. Roger spent nearly his entire life working in the building industry. He sold building supplies for Speltz-Schultz Lumber Co. and Mid-Nebraska Cabinets, was a self-employed carpenter, and most recently was a project manager with Mehring Construction. Roger believed in giving back. Following the death of his daughter, Cami, Roger granted a "Make A Wish" to a child by building an addition on the child's bedroom. He and Jan also owned and operated Elle Salon and Spa and Looking Good Styling Center.
Roger loved his children and grandchildren; they were very important to him. He was a very involved dad and grandpa who always made time for his family. In addition, he loved boating, fishing and the time spent at their cabin on Sherman Lake.
He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church of Grand Island, King of Kings Lutheran Church of Omaha, Nebraska State Home Builders Association, and the Salvation Army Board.
Those who will cherish Roger's memory include his wife, Janet; daughters, Kimberly (Stacey) Hord of Omaha and their children, Derek (Erica), Alexa and Gabrielle; and Kelli (Jeff) Shaner of Fort Calhoun and their sons, Cameron, Ethan and Morgan.
He is also survived by many nephews and nieces; extended family and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Cami; and brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Lois Whitefoot.
Memorials are suggested to Make-A-Wish Foundation, Trinity Lutheran School or Concordia Lutheran School. Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com .