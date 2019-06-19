Robert "Bob" Matzen, age 75 of Blair, passed away June 16 at Methodist Hospital in Omaha. Memorial services will be held Saturday June 22 at 11:00 AM at First United Methodist Church in Blair. Visitation will be held Friday 21 from 6:00 to 8:00PM at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair.
Bob was born on March 9, 1944 in Blair, Nebraska the son of Otto and Georgia Matzen. He graduated from Blair High School in 1961. Bob worked in construction his whole life in nearly every trade. On July 17, 1965 he was united in marriage to Liela Jorgensen at the Methodist Church in Blair. Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing and in his later years enjoyed going on "crop checks".
He is survived by his wife Liela, children; Deborah (Jeff) Brehm, Bobby Matzen (Kari), grandchildren; Karissa and Destrey Brehm, Sierra Yarber, Robbie, Hannah and Paisley Matzen, sister in law Mardell Fink, sister in law Betty (Les) Anderson and brother in law Bill (Mary) Jorgensen.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers; Ronald and Roger.