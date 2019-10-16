Robert L. Ruhge age 90 of Avoca survived by his wife Leona Ruhge, sons Rick (Wanda) Ruhge, Rod (Cindy) Ruhge, grandchildren Erika (Jim) Polzin, Ryan (Lacey) Ruhge, great grandchildren Austen Churchill, Lexi Polzin, Hayden and Robert Rylan Ruhge, sister-in-law Lucille Ruffner, and many other relatives friends, and family friend Steph Petersen.
Preceded in death by his parents Fred and Cecil Ruhge and great grandson Rowan Ruhge.
Funeral services were Monday, October 14th, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at St. John's Lutheran Church, Otoe, Nebraska.
Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, 644 Park Street, Syracuse, Nebraska.
Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com