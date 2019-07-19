Robert James Jackson age 75 of Omaha, passed away July 16, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be held Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Campbell Aman Funeral Home, Blair. Graveside services will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday, with family receiving friends from 4 to 6 PM.
Robert James Jackson was born December 23, 1943 in Omaha, Nebraska the son of Leonard and Marguarite Jackson. He attended school in Omaha and was a graduate of Omaha North. He began working for Union Pacific Railroad at the age of 16 and worked for the company for 46 years. On April 4, 1964 he was united in marriage to Nancy Shonka. The couple made their home in Omaha until building a home in 1976 on an acreage between Omaha and Blair. There, they began raising Buffalo and did so for nearly 40 years. Bob also raised homing pigeons for many years and made many friends in the pigeon racing world. He will always be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor by his family and many, many friends.
Bob is survived by his wife Nancy; children: Tracy Jackson and Rod Jackson; grandchildren: Chey, Nick, Kaitlyn, Brielle, Lauren and Bailey; six great grandchildren; siblings: Lynne (Larry) Lambing, Tom Jackson and Mike (Cindy) Jackson.
He is preceded in death by his parents and daughter Robynn Saltzman.