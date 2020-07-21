Robert F. Krogh, age 85, of Blair passed from this life at his home on Thursday, July 16th, 2020, from esophageal cancer.
Bob was born February 2, 1935, the son of Raymond F. and Leta (Paradies) Krogh. He was a life-long Blair resident, graduated from Blair High School in 1952, and from Dana College in 1956 with a business degree. On May 29, 1955, he was united in marriage with Joan Petersen in Exira, Iowa, they shared the next 65 years together until his death.
Through the years, Bob was active in the Blair community. He served on the church council at First Lutheran Church, served 28 years on the Blair Planning Commission, was a member of the Blair Chamber of Commerce and served as president in 1972, was on the Dana Alumni Council and was awarded the Dana College Community Service Award in 1985. He received the Melvin Jones Award of the Lions Club for his 60 years of service raising funds for the Lions Clubs programs, in recent years by helping to sell countless boxes of peaches and pears. He was a State Farm Insurance agent in Blair for 40 years.
Bob thoroughly enjoyed being with friends, playing bridge or pitch, or sharing a cup of coffee and conversation after church and at Butch's until the coronavirus changed everything. He enjoyed traveling to California to visit his sisters and other family members, touring in other countries and especially enjoyed seeing the mountains and fjords of Norway, land of his Krogh ancestors.
He is survived by his wife, Joan, daughter Ann Krogh of Omaha, grandson Connor Willingham of Omaha and granddaughter Terra Willingham of Plattsmouth. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Paul Krogh, sisters Ruth Krogh, Marjorie Hanson, Marian Shaw and Betty Janssen.
A private memorial service is planned for July 25th at the Campbell-Aman Funeral Home, with the expectation of a reception for friends when life returns to "normal", whenever that may be. Rather than flowers, memorial gifts may be given to First Lutheran Church, Blair, NE.