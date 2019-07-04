Robert Duane Anderson was born September 8, 1931 to Harry and Gladys (Holmes) Anderson in Beaver Crossing. He passed away on March 31, 2019, at his home in Tekamah.
Robert served in the Navy during the Korean War, from 1951 through 1955, serving aboard LST 529. On Dec. 28, 1952, Robert was married to Doris Hovendick at Alder Grove United Methodist Church in Craig. Robert attended the UNL where he received a master's degree in Mathematics Education. After teaching school in Delano, Calif. for many years, Robert moved his family back to the Herman area to take over the family farm. He continued to teach school and farm, until his retirement. He was an active member and board member of the Alder Grove United Methodist Church, the Jackson-Peck American Legion Post and VFW.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Gene, David, Daryl and John.
He is survived by his wife, Doris; sons Ken (Kim) Anderson, Jim (Norma) Anderson and Charles Anderson and his significant other, Heidi; daughter Sandy (Gary) Kuhl; siblings Dan, Ron, Art, Richard, Harry, and Carolyn; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., July 13, 2019 at the Herman Legion Hall.