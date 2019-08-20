Funeral services for Robert (Bob) Masters will be held Thursday August 22, 2019 at 10:30AM at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair with graveside services following in the Kennard Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, with family receiving friends from 6:00 to 8:00PM at Campbell Aman Funeral Home.
Robert (Bob) Masters was born April 30, 1937 on the family farm by Kennard, Nebraska, to Paul and Bessie (Miller) Masters. Bob attended Kennard Schools and later graduated from Blair High School. After graduation Bob enlisted into the U.S. Navy for 2 years. While in high school Bob grew a love for truck driving. He began driving for Lil Audrey in Fremont, Nebraska before starting his own trucking business, Masters Trucking. While in the trucking business he helped many young men learn the trade of truck driving.
Bob purchased the family farm where he took so much pride and joy, and where he lived and passed away.
He is survived by his sisters; Betty Carnes of Blair, Mary Vogel of Omaha and many nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Ruby Masters, brothers; John Masters Sr., Billy Masters and Tommy Masters, brothers in law; Roger Vogel and Stanley Carnes, nephews Gregg and Jerry Vogel, Bruce Masters, great nephew Jason and Cobey Masters and great niece Isabelle Thallas.
Memorials may be directed to the Kennard Volunteer Fire and Rescue or Emmaus Lutheran Church in Kennard.
Campbell Aman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.