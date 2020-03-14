Robert "Bob" E. Brown, 76 years, of Arlington, NE passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in his home. Bob was born May 12, 1943 in Fremont to Llyod and Odessa (Svendgaard) Brown.
He grew up in Arlington and graduated from Arlington High School in 1961. He married Fern Stork on May 18, 1962, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Arlington. After marriage, they lived in Omaha and Arlington, Nebraska, and Lubbock, Texas, before moving back to Arlington. Bob was a dairy farmer, and later a crop insurance superintendent until retiring in 2014.
He was a member of Arlington Community Church in Arlington, an avid golfer, Nebraska Cornhusker fan, and overall sports enthusiast.
Bob is survived by his wife Fern; son, Nick (Jean) Brown of Arlington; daughter, Jody Millican of Miles, TX; sister Eunice Arthur of Fremont; 7 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Leroy, Donald, and Ronald Brown; sister-in-law, Frances Brown; brother-in-law, Duane Arthur; niece, Diane Arthur and nephew, Dan Arthur.
Funeral Service will be 10:30 A.M., Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Arlington Community Church in Arlington. Chaplain Charles Starks of Methodist Fremont Health Hospice will officiate. Visitation will be from 5-7 PM on Friday at Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home in Arlington. Visitation will continue Saturday 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at the Arlington Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
