Richard Mortensen

Born in Papillion. Preceded in death by Earl Mortensen (father) and Louise (Beier) Mortensen (mother); wife: Joan (Cernelic) Mortensen. Survived by brother Norman (Karen) Mortensen, Crab Orchard; sister Lorraine Mowinkel, Papillion; son: Kent (Jean) Mortensen, Omaha; daughter, Pam (Eileen) Riggs, Lincoln. Grandchildren: Wayne (Jill) Mortensen, Cleveland, Ohio; Jennifer (Joshua) Eigsti, Omaha; Amanda Riggs, Omaha; Melissa (AJ) Riggs-Robinson, Lincoln. 10 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, family and friends that will miss his kind heart and warm smile.
Richard served in the Army during the end of the Korean War. He also owned and operated (with his son, Kent) Rich's Welding for the past 45 years.
During his life, he enjoyed spending time with his family, dancing, attending Husker football games, and talking to his neighbors and customers at work. Memorials to the Arlington Volunteer Fire and Rescue. Celebration of Life and services at a later date. Condolences to www.aspenaftercare.com.