Richard L Mullins

Richard Lee Mullins, 78 of Arlington, passed away peacefully May 2, 2020 in his home surrounded by family.
Rich was born on April 24, 1942 to Kenneth "Moon" and Norma Jean (Patton) Mullins of Dawson, Nebraska. The family moved to Herman where Rich attended high school.
Rich married Marlene Olson of West Point on November 3, 1963. The couple had three children; David (Becky) of Hutchinson, KS; Patrick (Angie) of Johnstown, CO; and Susan (Tim) Tunnell of Minden, NE. Rich also enjoyed time with their 7 grandkids Jake, Luke, Austin, Bri, Zach, Jessie, and Sam and loved making family recipes for them.
Rich had amazing mechanical abilities and was always learning something new. He spent time as a machinist, a farmer, an electrician, a plumber, a nurseryman, a master gardener, a maintenance mechanic, a welder, and a chemical technician. He always had a project going and built everything from a drag racer after high school to his own home. Rich loved to cook and was famous for his homemade noodles and his pies.
Rich was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth "Moon" and Norma Jean (Patton) Mullins, by his sister Mary Jane (Janie) Weatherly, his nephew Mike Weatherly, and his niece Elly Jeffery. Rich was survived by two of his sisters; Diane (Carl) Lorenzen of Blair, NE, and Pam (Bill) Cornish of Tekamah, NE.
Rich will be buried at the Orum Cemetery, following a private ceremony. The family is planning to have a Celebration of Life memorial service later in the summer.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home, 232 W. Eagle. Arlington, NE 68002 402-478-4151.