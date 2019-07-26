Richard I. Rodenbaugh, age 78, passed away July 22, 2019 surrounded by his loving family in Blair. The Funeral Service will be held at a later date in Live Oak, California.
Richard was born on March 16, 1941, the son of Earl and Blanche Rodenbaugh. He graduated from Live Oak High School in 1959 and began a career as a painting contractor. On September 26, 1959, he was united in marriage to Elizabeth Littlefield. To this union, four children were born. Richard and Elizabeth were baptized into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in 1969 and later sealed in the Oakland, California Temple for time and for all eternity. Richard retired in 2005. In 2013, Richard and Elizabeth moved to Blair to be closer to family. Richard will always be remembered for the love and care he gave to Elizabeth during her long battle with Alzheimer's.
He is survived by his children: Shelli, Troy, Steve and Lisa; his thirteen grandchildren and three great grandchildren; and his siblings: Jim and Lynn.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Elizabeth and his sister Sandy.