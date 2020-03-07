Richard G Hansen

Richard Gregor Hansen, 81, of Fulton, Missouri, passed away at University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics on Monday, February 3, 2020.
He was born in Tekamah, Nebraska on August 29, 1938, the son of the late Leycester and Katherine (Swager) Hansen.
He will be greatly missed by his companion, Alice Gamet, Fulton, Mo, his children, Deb Nelson Crist (Randy) of Ceresco, NE; Teresa Reeder (Duane) of Omaha, NE; Kathy Moscato-Vernon (Dan) of Omaha, NE; Kent Hansen (Stephanie) of Salem, NH; Carolyn Koehrsen (Bill) of Council Bluffs, IA and their mother, Marlene Hansen, Omaha, NE; brother Ronald Hansen (Erma) of Blair, NE; sister, Guine Doeden (Larry) of Ashland, WI; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation and Memorial Service will be held on March 13, 2020 at the Campbell/Aman Funeral Home in Blair, Nebraska. Visitation from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Service at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment at the Blair Cemetery.
Memorials will be directed by the family.