Raymond L Preister

Ray L. Preister, age 76 of Blair, died February 15, 2020 at Immanuel Hospital in Omaha. Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday February 19, 2020 at 10:00AM at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Blair. Visitation will be held at the church from 6:00 to 8:00PM Tuesday with a Vigil at 7:00PM.
Ray was born on January 22, 1944 on a farm near St. Bernard, Nebraska. Ray was united in marriage to Glenda LaCroix on June 11, 1966 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk, Nebraska. The couple made their home in North Bend and then Wisner before moving to Blair. Ray worked for the phone company and retired from Great Plains Communications. Ray's main loves were spending time with his family, playing cards, and helping others from his D'piddle shop. He was an active member of St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Blair.
Ray is survived by his wife Glenda, sons; Steve (Amy) Preister and Kurt Preister, grandchildren Eva and Brenna, along with 6 brothers and 3 sisters.