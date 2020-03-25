Raymond J. Severson, age 87, of Moorhead, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Loving father of Mary Alice Johnson (Robert) and Laurie Gray (William); cherished grandfather of Tom Johnson, Todd Johnson (Jill) and Elizabeth Gray; and great-grandfather of Hank Johnson. Raymond was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia (Williams) Severson; son Jeff Severson; parents Guy & Mida (Millard) Severson and 3 brothers Russell, Glen (Glendora), and Ronald (Joan) Severson.
Ray graduated from Iowa State University and served two years in the U.S. Army at Colorado Springs, Colo. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family and friends. Ray and Pat were fortunate to travel the world with close friends and family.
A private funeral with immediate family was held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, and a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Soldier Lutheran Country Church or Cemetery Fund through the family. Cards can be sent to the family at 1762 Colfax St., Blair, NE 68008. Condolences may also be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com