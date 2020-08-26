Raymond D. Boyle, age 65 of Blair, passed away August 22, 2020 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Community in Blair. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Ray was born on April 20, 1955 in Omaha, NE the son of Maurice and Joan (Prucha) Boyle. He attended school in Omaha and graduated from Northwest High School. On August 18, 1979 he was united in marriage to Belinda Lorenzen in Fort Calhoun, Nebraska. They lived in Fort Calhoun for a few years before making their permanent home in Blair. Ray worked for Design Plastics in Omaha, retiring in 2009.
Ray is survived by his wife Belinda; children: Angela Burbeck and Adam Boyle; grandchildren: Haliegh and Owen Burbeck, Mathew and Hunter Boyle and Sean Flannery; sister Kathy (Ray) Lamar; brother Dale (Debbie) Boyle; brother-in-law Patrick Stephens; along with many extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Pam Matthews.