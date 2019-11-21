Graveside services will be held for Ralph J. Brown, 88, on Monday, November 25th at 11 AM at the Blair Cemetery.
Ralph was born and raised in Louisville, Nebraska but lived the majority of his life in Blair. He was a long time mechanic in the Blair area including time at Vinton Motors and Louis Fischer's Northside Auto Repair. He passed away Monday, November 18th at the Azria Health Care Center in Central City, Nebraska.
Ralph enjoyed playing cards with his friends, planting and maintaining a large garden each summer and especially tinkering with engines for his friends and family. Ralph's greatest joy was playing badminton, softball and kickball with his grandkids and great grandkids. He loved his "Fat Bud," his Black Chevy truck and anything sweet. Ralph served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
Ralph was preceded in death by his wife Helen, step-sons Donald and Robert Jewell and step-daughter Gwen Rasmussen. He is survived by his step-son-in-law, Bill Rasmussen of Blair, and step-daughter-in-law, Jan Jewell of Trivoli, IL. His many grandchildren include Roxi (George) Hall, Rhonda Matney, Robin (Mark) Miller and Rick (Robbin) Rasmussen all of Blair.