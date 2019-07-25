Phyllis Jean Puffer (Andersen) went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday July 22nd, 2019 in Milton, Florida.
Phyllis was born to Ernest and Hazel (Lorsch) Andersen on June 27th, 1938 in Blair, NE.
She graduated from Blair High School in 1955. She worked for 30 years as a telephone operator. She also worked for 8 years as a garment worker and was a member of the Women's Garment Worker Union.
On September 9th, 2000 she married Russell Puffer aboard the Lewis and Clark replica keelboat "Discovery" in Onawa, Iowa. After marriage, they moved to Herman, Nebraska to spend their loving years together.
After her husband's death in 2015, she moved to Florida. There she became a member of the Hickory Hammock Baptist Church in Milton, Florida. She gave her life to the Lord on April 26th, 2016.
In her free time in retirement years, she enjoyed quilting, needlepointing the family tree, and cooking. She was especially remembered for her peanut brittle.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Kevin; sisters: Patricia (Bill) Neuman, Susan Fees; and husband, Russell Puffer.
She is survived by her three daughters: Kim (Fred) Wesley of Nixa, MO, Tanis (Scott) Tucker of Nixa, MO, Merri (Harry Sr) Beatty of Navarre, FL; grandchildren: April (Joseph) Grim, Harry Jr (Heather) Beatty, Kevin (Joy) Beatty, Amy (Javier) Salvago, Ane' Wesley, Austin Tucker; 3 step-children: Amy (Jarvis) Guill; Wes Puffer; Kent (Brooke) Puffer; 11 great-grandchildren; nieces & nephews, & friends.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 1:00 pm at Pelan Funeral Services in Tekamah, NE
VISITATION: will be held one hour prior to service noon - 1 pm
BURIAL: Tekamah Cemetery
MEMORIALS: To the family for future designation.
Arrangements by Pelan Funeral Services, Tekamah