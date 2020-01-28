Phyllis E. Stricklett, of Blair, passed away January 24, 2020 in Blair. Funeral services will be held at 10:30am Tuesday January 28, at First Lutheran Church in Blair with graveside services to follow in the Blair Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday January 27, from 5:30 to 7:00PM at Campbell Aman Funeral Home.
Phyllis was born on July 18, 1927 the daughter of Thorvald and Julia Petersen. She was raised in the Herman area and graduated from Herman High School. On June 12, 1949 she was untied in marriage to Roger B. Stricklett. The couple was blessed and survived by 3 children. Phyllis loved her family and was very involved with her grandchildren's lives. Phyllis was a longtime member of First Lutheran Church in Blair.
She is survived by children; Roger P. (Diane), Julie (Joe) Peare, Joy (Dan) Baker, 10 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, sister Janice Johnson, brother T. Richard Petersen, along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Roger B. Stricklett, sister Darlene Sackett, and granddaughter Emily Stricklett.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.