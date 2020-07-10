Philipp John Joerz

Philipp J. Joerz, 85, of Omaha, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, peacefully in his home.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 11, from 4-pm, at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N 108 St, Omaha.
Funeral services will be Sunday, July 12, at 11:30am, at Lutheran Church of the Master, East Campus, 2617 S 114 St, Omaha. Luncheon immediately following service will be at PUB134, 3015 N 90 St, Omaha. Burial at Bancroft, NE.
Phil was born February 24, 1935, in Brooklyn, NY. He graduated from Grover Cleveland High School in Queens, NY. After high school graduation, he enlisted in the Air Force. During his time in the Air Force, his last station was in Lincoln, NE. He served our country for four years.
On October 20, 1956, he married Beverly J. Dorau at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Rosalie, NE.
Phil was a State Farm Agent for over 39 years. He qualified for several trips, traveling with Bev all over the world. He also enjoyed dabbling in real estate. He was an avid golfer, and you could often find him at the keno parlor. Phil and Bev also enjoyed his retirement years living half the year in Las Vegas, NV. But most of all, family was everything to him.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly; sons and daughter-in-law, Craig and Evonne Joerz of Omaha, Scott Joerz of Omaha; daughters and sons-in-law, JoAnne and Mike Kahnk of Kennard, NE, Jeanne and Troy Hiller of Omaha. Seven grandchildren, Brian Joerz, Nicholas Joerz, Adrienne (Ryan) Luedders, Heather (JD) Hall, Lyndsay (Nathan) Graham, Christie (Jake) Lickert, Justin Hiller. Twelve great-grandchildren, Dani and Charlie Joerz, Nina and Arya Joerz, Sawyer and Oliver Luedders, Alice, Milo and Crusoe Hall, William Graham, Mila and Luca Lickert. Also survived by brother, Fred Joerz of New Fairfield, CT; stepbrother, Martin Fentner of Saint Clair Shores, MI. Many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Johanna Joerz; stepmother, Elisabeth Joerz; brother, Henry Joerz; daughter-in-law, Toni Joerz.
Memorials may be directed to Lutheran Church of the Master.