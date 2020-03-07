Paula G. Moody age 66 of Blair, passed away March 3, 2020 in Omaha. Memorial services was held Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church in Blair.
Paula was born November 10, 1953 in Blair, Nebraska the daughter of Robert and Lucille Ryan. Paula was raised in Blair and attended Blair schools. She was employed at DL Blair and was currently working for Valley Services.
She is survived by her children: Joshua Thompson, Mariah Thompson and Brandon Moody; mother Lucille Ryan; siblings: Steve (Linda) Ryan and Sally (John) Masters; grandchildren: Alayna Marie Mason, Ashley Reeh, Hannah Bacon, Jayden Thompson and Janessa Thompson.
She was preceded in death by her father Robert Ryan.