Paul J. Emmerich age 87, of Blair, Died Monday April 20, 2020 at home
Paul was born August 26, 1932 in Wichita, Kansas to Carl C. and Elizabeth P Emmerich. Paul attended Wichita High School North and nine different colleges and universities, where he received Bachelor's, Master's and Doctoral degrees. He taught for three years in public school and eighteen years at Dana College. He retired in 1997 as a systems analyst from Great Plains Communications, where he had worked for nearly twenty years. After graduating from high school, he served as a weather observer in the United States Air Force. During his time as a member of the Blair Kiwanis Club, he served in all its offices. He was a member of the Blair school Board and for sixteen years a member of the Blair Public Library Board. In the Blair Congregational Church he was a Sunday School teacher, sang in the choir, was a congregational moderator, member of the Board of Trustees, and created and maintained the church website, blairucc.org.
Paul is survived by his wife Shirley of Blair, daughter Jane (James) Beasley of Omaha, son Timothy (Tanya) Emmerich of Fort Calhoun, two grandchildren Andrew H. Peterson and Sarah J. Peterson both of Omaha, and a brother David L. Emmerich of Wichita. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, older sister Mary of Glen Cove, NY and brother Albert of Wichita.
By his request there is no visitation or services. Private burial will be in Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont in charge of arrangements.