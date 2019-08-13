Patricia Joyce Marks was born on Jan. 27, 1948, in Sisseton, S.D. to Elmer Bahr and Ida Marks. She grew up in Veblen and attended schools in Wahpeton and Flandreau. She attended beauty school in Sioux Falls, S.D. She also worked for carnivals and at the Campbell Soup Factory in Fremont.
Pat was united in marriage with Mike Kalkowski on Aug. 1, 1977. The couple lived on a farm by Kennard and started Mike's Excavating business. Pat was his right-hand-man. They built conservation projects, all over Washington County, for many of their neighbors and the local farmers.
Mike passed away on Aug. 21, 2010. Pat loved to fish, go to casinos, travel, and visit her family back home. She loved her dogs, Brody and Duke.
Pat passed away on Aug. 7, 2019, at Barker Hill, S.D. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings, Sylvan White, Robert White, Sr., and Martha King. Pat's memorial was held Aug. 9, 2019, at Buffaloe District Center, Eden, S.D. She was laid to rest beside her husband at the Kennard Cemetery on Aug. 10, 2019.