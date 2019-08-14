Patricia J. Paulsen peacefully passed away at the Josie Harper Hospice House on Aug. 10, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born on Nov. 17, 1932, in Shelbyville, Mo., and moved to Nebraska as a child. She farmed with her husband, Gary and later assisted him in his real estate career, decorating his newly constructed model homes.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Gary; her parents, Harve and Clara Wilson; infant sister, Nellie Wilson; and grandson Reed Paulsen. She is survived by her children, Lezlie (Bob) McPherson , Teri (Del) Andresen , and Tracy Paulsen; sisters, Georgia Pokorney and Sandie (Duane) Anderson; grandchildren, Ted Greguska, Tara (Chad) Peterson , Kari (Ryan) Martinson , and Carter Paulsen; great-grandchildren, Jack, Sam, and Thea Greguska, and Mack, Cooper and Mae Peterson; nieces, nephews, and her caregiver, Megan Blobaum.
Funeral service was held Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, West Center Chapel, 7805 West Center Street, Omaha. Interment at the Blair Cemetery. The family received friends on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until service time. The family requests memorials to the Bethany Lutheran Food for Kids, c/o Bethany Lutheran Church, 4200 North 204th Street, Elkhorn, NE 68022.