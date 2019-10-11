John "Pat" Duffey of Blair, left this world on Sept. 9, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Tracy Duffey Bowen; five grandchildren; Sydney Bowen, Mason Bowen, Natalie Duffey, Nathan Duffey, and Shauna Duffey all of Lakewood, Colo.; and numerous friends he regarded as his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Judy Duffey of Blair; and his son, Sean Duffey of Omaha.
Pat was an Ironworker in Omaha local 21 for his entire career. He was proud of the work he did, his brother Ironworkers, including his son, Sean; and if you were near him for more than five minutes, he would have told you all about it. Pat marched to the beat of his own drum and was an amazing father, son, grandfather, friend, storyteller, the life of the party, and one of a kind. He was loved deeply and will be greatly missed.
There will be a celebration of his life at 4 p.m., at the Blair VFW, on Saturday Oct. 12, 2019.