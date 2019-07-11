Norma Olson, age 89 of Blair, passed away July 9, 2019 in rural Blair. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, July 12, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Blair. Graveside services will follow in the Blair Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 11 at Campbell Aman Funeral Home with family receiving friends from 6 to 8 PM.
Norma was born on August 30, 1929 in rural Blair, the daughter of Edward and Goldie Quist. In 1947 she graduated from Blair High School. On August 19, 1951 she was united in marriage to Donald Olson at First United Methodist Church in Blair. Norma was a dedicated volunteer for the American Heart Association for over 25 years; and served as a Sunday School teacher for over 25 years. Norma enjoyed gardening, flowers, sewing and quilting.
She is survived by her children: Dean (Pat) Olson, Dale (Debbie) Olson and Karen (Jim) Kephart, all of Blair; grandchildren: Daniel Olson, Kiley Frana, Jill Mason, Jody Delaney, Konner Kephart; great grandchildren: Alex, Wyatt, William, Weston, Whitley, Austin, Hayden , Brecken, Charlotte and Jack; sister Elaine Ahrens.
She was preceded in death by her husband Donald, parents Edward and Goldie, sister Betty Ann Phifer, brothers-in-law Bill Phifer, Dareld Ahrens and Merle Sonderup, sister-in-law Arlene Sonderup.
Memorials may be directed to the Blair Rescue Squad or First United Methodist Church.