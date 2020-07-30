Norma Foshee, 72, of Blair, NE, passed away July 27, 2020 at Blair, NE. She was born February 11, 1948 at Hattiesburg, MS to Orval and Marjorie (Pool) DeLong.
Norma was raised in the Barada and Falls City areas and attended Dawson-Verdon High School. She worked various jobs in different places including Wooding Verona in Falls City. She attended Secretarial School in Grand Island, NE and most recently was working as a caregiver to the elderly in Blair.
She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she liked sightseeing trips, her garden and tending to her orchids, visiting and spending time with family, quilting, her pig collection and fishing.
Norma is survived by her daughters, Rhonda Estes of Blair, Deb Red and her husband Valentine of Omaha, sons, David Tackett and his fiance Kimberly Saalfeld of Lincoln, NE, Bob Tackett of Blair, brother, Ron DeLong and his wife Cindy of Lincoln, sisters, Glenna Laird of Marshall, MO, Nancy Morrison of Athens, GA, eight grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, Edward DeLong, and a grandson, Zachary Tackett.
Her funeral will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Dorr and Clark Funeral Home with Pastor Chane Hutton officiating. Cremation will follow with inurnment in Heim Cemetery on Friday.
Open visitation will begin Wednesday afternoon until 8:00 PM.
Norma's family wishes to thank the Blair Ambulance crew and Memorial Community Hospital for their kindness and care.