Norma Voss, age 92 of Blair, passed away December 7, 2019 in Omaha, Nebraska. Funeral Services will be held Saturday December 14, 2019 at 10:30 AM at First Lutheran Church in Blair. Visitation will be held prior to services beginning at 9:30 AM at the church.
Norma was born on April 24, 1927 in Hamill, South Dakota, the daughter of Fritz and Agnes Lindstrom. At the age of 6 Norma and her parents moved to a farm near Herman where she attended school and graduated with the class of 1944. After high school she attended Midland College where she earned her teaching certificate, and then began teaching at New England School. Norma and her husband John resided in Blair where they raised their 4 children and were longtime members of First Lutheran. Norma and John enjoyed bowling, playing cards, Nebraska football games, and especially spending time with family.
She is survived by her children; Linda (Rich) Petersen, Rick (Vickie) Voss, Luann Voss and Ron (Linda) Voss, 9 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband John.