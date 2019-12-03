Nadeen Boettger, 84, of Arlington, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 at her home. Nadeen was born November 21, 1935 in Omaha to Harlan and Elaine (Rohde) Preston. She was raised on the farm near Rosalie, NE and graduated from Rosalie High School in 1953. Nadeen attended Wayne State College where she earned her teaching certificate in both Business Education and Home Economics, going on to teach at high schools in Springview and Bancroft, NE, as well as Benson High School in Omaha. Following graduation, she married Marlin Gralheer, and to this union, two daughters, Cindy and Pam were born before he was killed in a car accident. On August 5, 1962, Nadeen was married to Robert Boettger who adopted her two daughters (Cindy and Pam). To this union were born two more daughters, Brenda and Beth. In 1973, they moved from the farm near Omaha to their farm near Arlington. While caring for her family and helping on the farm, Nadeen was involved with their church, Extention Club, substitute teaching, Christian Women's Clubs, Bible Study Fellowship, and was a 4-H leader. After the kids were raised, Nadeen worked as an Executive Secretary at First Data Resources. Nadeen was a wonderful wife, loving mother, and a consummate grandma. She was a joy to be around, welcomed many people into their home, and touched many lives with her compassionate servant's heart. In watching Nadeen's struggle with Parkinson's these last few years, a friend aptly said of her 'it is obvious that nothing can deter the grace and beauty in a life where Christ lives.' Nadeen is survived by her husband Robert, daughters Cindy (Jim) Braun of Ft. Collins, CO, Pam (Jon) Strain of Eagle, ID, Brenda (Monte) Jones of Columbus, NE, Beth (John) Matzke of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren Amy, Sarah, Bryant, Jason, Jonathan, Sean, Abby, Andrea, Ben, Luke, Aaron, and Lori; great grandchildren Titus, Ezekiel, Judah, and Addilyn; siblings Randall (Zelta) Preston, Deanna (Larry) Bargmann, and Sharon(John) Hinkle, Deree Gralheer and Marcelene Tonjes. She was preceded in death by her parents and first husband , sister-in-law Kathleen Gralheer and brother-in-law Floyd Tonjes, also in-laws Marilyn and Connie King, Mildred and Merle Ward.
The Memorial Service will be 10:30 AM Saturday December 7, 2019 at the Fremont Alliance Church with lunch to follow. A private family committal will be in the Arlington Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Friday (Dec. 6th) at the Fremont Alliance Church from 6 to 8 PM. A memorial fund is to be determined.
