Milo E. Christensen, age 87 of Blair, NE.
Born: July 19, 1933, Washington County, NE.
Died: September 15, 2020, Omaha, NE.
Preceded in death by: parents, Niels E. and Carrie A. (Matzen) Christensen, brother, James and sister, Leona Thone.
Survived by: wife, Beverly Christensen of Blair, NE, sons, Michael (Jennifer) Christensen of Tekamah, NE and Paul (Cindy) Christensen of Blair, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
VISITATION: 4:00-7:00 pm Monday, September 21, 2020, with the 4:00-5:00 hour reserved for the elderly and health impaired, at Sievers-Sprick Funeral Home.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10:00 am Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Abiding Faith Baptist Church. Social Distancing observed and face masks recommended for all services.
INURNMENT: Private
MEMORIALS: In Lieu of traditional remembrances memorials suggested to Abiding Faith Baptist Church.
